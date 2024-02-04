Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,636,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

