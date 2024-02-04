Griffin Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $415.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

