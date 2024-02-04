GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Critical Contrast

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSI Technology and Silex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Silex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 1.80 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -2.68 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -19.47

Silex Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -89.70% -40.73% -34.92% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GSI Technology beats Silex Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

