GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.72 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

