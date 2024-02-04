H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H World Group were worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 175.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 699,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

