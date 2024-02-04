Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

