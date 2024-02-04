Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

