Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.42. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

