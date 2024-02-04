Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.42. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
