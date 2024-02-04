Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hawaiian Stock Down 1.1 %

HA stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $723.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 147.92% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

