Head-To-Head Analysis: First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 19.29% 10.82% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Banco Santander $62.14 billion 1.09 $10.12 billion $0.70 5.97

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Banco Santander beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, and investment banking activities, as well as provides digital payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

