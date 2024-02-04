Head to Head Review: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and NU (NYSE:NU)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 NU 0 2 7 0 2.78

NU has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% NU 5.26% 16.21% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and NU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.45 -$52.76 million N/A N/A NU $4.79 billion 9.18 -$364.58 million $0.08 117.14

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.