Head-To-Head Survey: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Super League Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.44 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.12

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DHC Acquisition and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Super League Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

