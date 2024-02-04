Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.81. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,122,675 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 53.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after buying an additional 298,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

