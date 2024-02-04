Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $10,985,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

HES stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

