Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $64.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.