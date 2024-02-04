Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

