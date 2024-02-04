Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

