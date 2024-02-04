Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,628 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

