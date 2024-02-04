Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $128.51 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 34085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.