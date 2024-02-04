IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.48. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1,018,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 363,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 282,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

