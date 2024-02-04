Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q4 guidance at -$0.03-$0.17 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

