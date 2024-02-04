IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

