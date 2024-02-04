IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $531.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.67.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

