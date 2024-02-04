Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 37,292 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

