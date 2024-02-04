Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $489,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.