Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ingredion to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY23 guidance at $9.05-9.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 27.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

