Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

