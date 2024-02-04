InnovAge (INNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect InnovAge to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect InnovAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.20. InnovAge has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:INNV Free Report ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of InnovAge worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

