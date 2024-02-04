Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.