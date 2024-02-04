Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $715,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.