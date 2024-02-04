Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

INSP opened at $218.03 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

