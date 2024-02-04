Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.17

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $95.23, with a volume of 284263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,019,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.