Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $639.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $654.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

