Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Gap Up to $37.30

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $38.09. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 50,399 shares.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $740.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.