Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

