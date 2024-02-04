Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

