Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
