Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.