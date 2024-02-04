Investors Buy Large Volume of VAALCO Energy Put Options (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of 366% compared to the typical volume of 529 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.