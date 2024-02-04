Investors Purchase High Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 22,117 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 19,673 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

