Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 953 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.94%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -380.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

