iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

