iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.