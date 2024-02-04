iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 427,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 584,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 72,184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.