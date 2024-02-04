iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

