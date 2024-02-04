iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MBB stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

