iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up to $61.30

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.30, but opened at $62.69. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 1,005,009 shares.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

