iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWF opened at $321.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $322.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

