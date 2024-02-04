iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.