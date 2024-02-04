Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Unibanco last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.56 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,065,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

