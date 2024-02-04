J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $862.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.92), with a volume of 316981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($10.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 717.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

